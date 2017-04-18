Make it harder for arsonists, people in Hartlepool urged

People in Hartlepool have been issued a number of safety steps to help stop them becoming easy targets for arsonists.

Cleveland Fire Brigade are reminding people not to leave wheelie bins and rubbish out before collection day during the Easter holidays.

They have also advised residents to call their local council to pick up furniture and other items after clear-outs, while businesses are urged to ensure skips and waste bins have locks, and are kept in a secure place away from buildings.

The reminder comes after figures revealed that last year saw a big reduction in deliberate fires compared to Easter in 2015.

There were 106 incidents in the Cleveland force area, which represented a 61% drop on the previous year.

Phil Lancaster, director of community protection at Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Let’s make it as difficult as possible for those who are thinking of behaving totally irresponsibly and causing serious damage.

“We are reminding everyone to be sensible and to put bins out only on the morning of collection and bring them back in as quickly as possible.

"Avoid leaving any rubbish or unwanted household items lying around outside your property.

“Fires involving rubbish and bins can easily spread to your home, putting you at risk. Don’t let it happen to you.

“We are working closely with the police and action will be taken against anyone deliberately starting a fire.”

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Downes, from Cleveland Police, said: “Offences of arson will not be tolerated.

"Arsonists take risks that could leave someone seriously injured or potentially kill someone. Anyone who commits such offences will feel the full force of the law.”

If anyone has any information about arson or anti-social behaviour in their area, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or the police on 101.