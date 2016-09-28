Search

Malaysian jet MH17 'downed by launcher from Russia'

The possible scenarios into the downing of Malaysia Airlines jetliner flight MH17 are put on display during a press conference today. Picture: AP Photo/Peter Dejong.

Dutch-led criminal investigators say they have solid evidence that a Malaysian jet was shot down by a Buk missile moved into eastern Ukraine from Russia.

Wilbert Paulissen, head of the Central Crime Investigation department of the Dutch National Police, said that communications intercepts showed pro-Moscow rebels had called for deployment of the mobile surface-to-air weapon, and reported its arrival in rebel-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.

From that and other evidence collected by the Joint Investigation Team, Mr Paulissen told a news conference: "It may be concluded MH17 was shot down by a 9M38 missile launched by a Buk, brought in from the territory of the Russian Federation, and that after launch was subsequently returned to the Russian Federation."