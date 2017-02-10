Man, 52, dies after being hit by car on A19 slip road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Sunderland.

At around 7.20pm on Thursday, police received a report that a male pedestrian had been hit by a red Vauxhall Corsa.

The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway of the A19 at the slip road to the A690 towards Doxford Park.

Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old male victim was treated by paramedics but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been named.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances behind the collision and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Officers say they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking south on the A19 earlier that evening.

Anyone who saw the man, or has information about the collision that could help officers, should contact police on 101 quoting log 892 09/02/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.