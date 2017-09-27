Man, 80, guilty of sex attack

An 80-year-old man has been warned he faces a spell in prison after being convicted of child sex abuse.

Friends and relations of Dennis Rudd wept as a jury returned a guilty verdict to the single charge he faced of indecently assaulting a child.

During two days of evidence at Teesside Crown Court, Rudd’s victim said he had touched her when she was a child.

“He asked if I enjoyed it,” she said. “He then asked if I wanted him to do it again.”

The victim told her mother what had happened at the time, but the police were not contacted until many years later.

Prosecutor Robin Turton said Rudd was challenged by the victim’s mother at the time.

“He said the victim must have dreamed what had happened,” Mr Turton told the jury.

Giving evidence in his defence, Rudd denied saying the girl had dreamed the allegation, but insisted he had not sexually assaulted her.

Rudd, of Sea View Park Homes, Easington Road, Hartlepool, denied one charge of indecent assault of a child. He was convicted by the jury after a trial lasting three days.

Paul Cleasby, defending, said there would need to be probation and medical reports before Rudd can be sentenced.

Judge Peter Armstrong ordered the reports, and told Rudd all sentencing options are open.

The judge ordered the sentencing hearing to take place at Teesside Magistrates’ Court because the crown court building does not have the facilities to take a disabled defendant into custody.

Rudd was bailed until October 18.