Man and woman arrested after 'significant' amount of drugs found in Blackhall house search

Two people have been arrested after a police search uncovered a 'significant' amount of drugs in a property in Blackhall.

Police made the discovery after being tipped off by members of the public.

The pair - a male and female - were taken to Peterlee Police Office after the find was made inside a premises in Middle Street, on Friday.

The arrests were made after a magistrates warrant was executed.

It followed an earlier warrant, executed in Easington, where a quantity of drugs were recovered.

All suspects are on bail pending charges.

Anyone who has any further information, is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.