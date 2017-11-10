Man and woman arrested in connection with drugs offences after search

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a search of a property.

Members of Cleveland Police carried out the check at an address in Stockton Road in Hartlepool this morning after they were granted a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A spokesman said: “ A 41-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs and they face questioning.

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs have been recovered at the address and inquiries are on-going.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.