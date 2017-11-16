Man arrested after crash on A19 causes five-mile tailbacks

Police have arrested a man following a crash on the A19 this morning which saw five-mile tailbacks.

It happened on a section of the road between the A689 and the A1027 at Billingham at about 5.30am and involved an Audi A8 and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed in both directions for a period of time but the southbound carriageway was later opened.

The whole section of road is now clear.

Cleveland Police said they have now arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and a number of driving offences.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police would like to thank motorists for their patience whilst they and other emergency services colleagues dealt with a two-vehicle collision at around 5.30am on the A19 northbound this morning.

"The collision involved an Audi A8 and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

"The 18-year-old male driver of the Audi has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and a number of driving offences.

"The male driver of the Corsa suffered minor injuries."

Highways England tweeted: "Multiple vehicle collision #A19 between #A1027 and #A689 near #Billingham @ClevelandPolice have re-opened the northbound carriageway.

"The southbound carriageway remains closed for recovery and clean-up work."