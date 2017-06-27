Man arrested after serious crash which left a driver fighting for his life

A man is being questioned by crash investigators after a collision left a driver in a critical condition.

Police have now identified a black Volkswagen Golf which officers appealed to trace after a serious collision yesterday.

The incident involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a dark blue BMW 320 series convertible.

The 34-year- old driver of the BMW, who was airlifted by the Great North Air Ambulance to James Cook University Hospital with multiple injuries, is currently in a ‘critical’ condition.

The 59-year- old male driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was treated at hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Following the identification of the vehicle, a 23-year- old man, who is believed to be the driver of the Volkswagen Golf, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious

injury by dangerous driving and he remains in police custody at this time.

Another man, aged 26, was also arrested but was released from custody without bail conditions while inquiries continue.

The collision took place at around 5.40pm on Milbank Lane in Thornaby,

Any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police are asked to contact Sergeant Harry Simpson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist

Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 112629.