Man arrested following sudden death of Hartlepool woman

Police have arrested a man in Hartlepool following the sudden death of a woman.

Officers were called to a report of the death of a woman aged in her forties at an address on Oxford Road at around 7.15pm last night.

A man, also aged in his forties, has been arrested in connection with the death and he remains in police custody at this time.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination is due to be held this afternoon."