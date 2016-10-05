Man charged after 21-year-old man is found with leg injuries in Hartlepool street

A man has been charged after a man was found with serious injuries to his legs in a Hartlepool Street.

The charge is in relation to an incident which took place in Maxwell Road, Owton Manor, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man was left injured.

Four people were arrested by police.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, driving a motor vehicle with no license and driving a motor vehicle with no insurance.

He will appear in Teesside Remand Court this morning at 10am.

The 21-year-old man was rushed by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where he remains.

Police cordoned off part of Maxwell Road around the damaged house.

A 23-year-old woman and the 27 and 47-year-old men who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or pass information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.