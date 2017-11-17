Man charged after crash which caused five-mile tailbacks on A19

An 18-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a crash on the A19 which caused five miles of tailbacks.

A collision took place on a section of the road between the A689 and the A1027 at Billingham at about 5.30am yesterday and involved an Audi A8 and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

According to Cleveland Police, an 18-year-old man has been charged with burglary, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving with no insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

He will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today.

The road was closed in both directions for a period of time before reopening yesterday.