Man dies in hospital several weeks after alleged assault

A man has died in hospital several weeks after he was the victim of an alleged assault.

John Mathers was rushed to hospital after the incident in Fulbeck Road in Netherfields, Middlesbrough, on Saturday, November 12.

The 51-year-old died last night in James Cook University Hospital.

His family paid tribute to him today, saying: “The family of John Mathers would like to express their heartbreak at his sudden loss.

"He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and grandfather and the family are deeply distressed at his death.”

A 35-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and was remanded in custody following a court appearance last month.