A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was left in a critical condition following an attack in Hartlepool.

Police were called to a house in Stephen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 24-year-old woman was discovered with serious neck injuries. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A 40-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later today, charged with attempted murder.