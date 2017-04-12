Man due in court to face charges after five-hour roof top siege

A man will appear before magistrates in the morning in connection with a disturbance which led to a five-hour stand off with police.

Luther Ankonum, also known as Luther Smith, of Fairclough Court, Peterlee, will appear before a bench charged with four counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Tonight the 26-year-old has also been charged with two counts of criminal damage, as well as public order offences and driving offences.

It follows a disturbance last night in Barsloan Grove in Peterlee, when a man was seen hurling roofing tiles from the roof of a house.

The incident was brought to a close by police at 9.45pm.

The force's helicopter and County Durham Fire and Rescue Service were drafted into the scene, with roads blocked off to ensure people were kept at a safe distance.