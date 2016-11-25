Man found stabbed in Hartlepool street

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found stabbed in a Hartlepool street early this morning.

Officers were called to Church Street, at the junction near Ladbrokes bookmakers, shortly after midnight following reports of a man with stab wounds.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “The 30-year-old man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he remains in James Cook University Hospital receiving treatment.

"A cordon remains in place this morning whilst enquiries are carried out at the scene.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Haworth from Hartlepool Volume Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”