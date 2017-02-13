Man glassed in the face after picking up the wrong pint

A drunken man smashed a glass in the face of another drinker who took his pint.

Benjamin Crowe followed Colin Hunter out of the pub to a takeaway to attack him, Teesside Crown Court head.

“Both parties had been drinking in the Gillen Arms pub in Clavering Road in Hartlepool,” said Jenny Haigh, prosecuting. “Mr Hunter accepts he was very drunk and has little recollection of the incident.

“He was at the bar and it appears picked up the pint belonging to Crowe by mistake. Crowe challenged him about that, and in the ensuing discussion the pint was dropped on the floor of the pub.

“Mr Hunter left the pub to go to a nearby takeaway.

“Crowe was seen to put an empty pint glass in his right-hand pocket and follow.”

The court heard a fight broke out between the two men in the street between the takeaway and the pub.

“They both ended up rolling on the ground,” added Ms Haigh. “During this altercation, Crowe pushed the glass into Mr Hunter’s face.

“He suffered two black eyes and grazes to his face, it is thought some of his injuries may have occurred when his head hit the ground. Mr Hunter was advised to seek hospital treatment, but declined to do so.”

Crowe, 26, of Dodsworth Walk, Hartlepool, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon, both on August 26 last year.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said: “Mr Crowe is a 26-year-old man who served a five-year apprenticeship a joiner.

“He comes from a decent family background, as evidenced by the attitude of his father who dismissed him after hearing about this incident.

“Mr Crowe now has the opportunity of working for his father again, or for Persimmon Homes in Hartlepool where he can earn up to £400 a week.

“He ts deeply ashamed of what he did, and it is very unlikely he will offend in this way again.”

Crowe was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £500 costs and compensation.