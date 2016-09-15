Man helped onboard fishing boat by Hartlepool's RNLI after slip caused back injuries

A team of lifeboat volunteers boarded a boat to help an injured angler after he slipped an injured his back and neck.

The emergency call was made to HM Coastguard by the crew of the Ocean Explorer, a chartered angling boat following the man's fall.

While the boat was just a short distance off Redcar Scars, the Coastguard called for the help of Hartlepool's RNLI, as its team has the use of an all weather boat, which is better equipped than a rib boat in terms of first aid equipment.

The lifeboat team boarded the Ocean Explorer and offered the man treatment, while a radio link was made to A&E, where a consultant offered advice over the line.

The fishing boat was then accompanied back to shore, where it was met by paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service.

The man, who is from near Darlington, was then put into a secure stretcher and carefully lifted into an ambulance.

He was taken to North Tees University Hospital.

There had been discussions about whether a helicopter should be sent to airlift the man, but it was decided the time frame for the boat's return to shore would be the same.

The incident happened at 11am yesterday and concluded just over an hour later.