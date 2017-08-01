Man in toy dinghy rescued after being carried a mile offshore by wind

A man in a toy dinghy was rescued by RNLI crews a mile offshore after he was carried away by wind and tide.

The alarm was raised just before 7.30pm on Monday after then man was seen drifting towards the Teesside Wind Farm at Redcar.

The Redcar inshore lifeboat was launched and found the man, wearing a hoodie and shorts, attempting to paddle against the wind and tidal currents but drifting further out to sea.

He was taken on board the lifeboat and returned to the beach where a coastguard team was waiting to give him sea safety advice.

Dave Cocks, lifeboat operations manager at Redcar RNLI said: "This is a good example of the types of incident we repeatedly warn people about.

"It was a reasonably pleasant evening but the wind and tide were a recipe for this to happen.

"We believe the man was in his 30s.

"He was dressed in only a hoodie and shorts. He was bigger than the dinghy so his feet were hanging over the edge.

"If the alarm hadn't been raised there was every likelihood he'd have drifted out of sight of land and we could well have been bringing a dead body back."

The RNLI's Respect The Water campaign focuses on the dangers the sea can present, and in particular the effects of cold water are being highlighted.

For more information on sea safety and the Respect The Water campaign, visit rnli.org.