Man injured after an alleged knife attack on Hartlepool's Central Estate

A man has been injured after he was allegedly attacked with a knife during an incident on Hartlepool's Central Estate.

Cleveland Police released a statement after videos were circulated on social media purporting to show someone being assaulted in Arch Court, yesterday.

A force spokeswoman said: "Following an incident yesterday on Arch Court in Hartlepool, a 31-year-old man named Patrick Brady of Arch Court in Hartlepool was charged with public order and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on November 1.

"A man suffered a minor injury to his hand during the incident."