Man on trial for historic child abuse charges

A 59-year-old man has gone on trial accused of the historic sexual abuse of a young girl.

Michael Craig is alleged to have groomed the child for abuse by showering her with money and gifts.

Craig would routinely give his victim lots to drink on days out so she would need to stop on the way home to use the toilet, a jury at Teesside Crown Court heard.

“The trips were to tourist attractions,” Louise Reevell, prosecuting, told the court.

“The victim recalls how she was given lots to drink to make her use the toilet.”

She said they would stop in a lay-by, and after she had been to the toilet, Craig would make her climb over him to get back in the car and then touch her indecently.

The alleged abuse took place several decades ago when Craig was living in Hartlepool.

The court heard that the girl revealed what had happened to her to several people, including calling the NSPCC.

“The victim said it was around this time she spoke about it to other children her age,” said Ms Reevell.

“She began to realise what had happened was wrong when she realised it didn’t happen to other children.

“Over the years she confided in a small number of people, including medical professionals.

“Matters came fully to light in 2014 after she rang the NSPCC, and also rang the defendant.

“She had heard Craig had children of his own, and she was concerned for their safety.

“He denied abusing her, and he later rang the police himself about her call.

“She also reported what had happened to her.”

The court heard when Craig was interviewed by police he denied abusing her.

“He said he had taken her on some days out,” said Ms Reevell.

“He said he had not seen her for many years.”

Craig, now of Watermill, Knaresborough, in North Yorkshire, denies nine charges of indecent assault.

The case continues.