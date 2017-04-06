Man pleads guilty to wheelie bin murder

A man has pleaded guilty to murder after his victim was found in a wheelie bin hear his home.

Paul Watkins, 36, of Northbourne Street, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to murdering Craig Eade, who was found dead in a wheelie bin near Watkins' house on Wednesday, March 1.

Watkins today pleaded guilty to the murder at Newcastle Crown Court while 12 other people remain on police bail on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

He will be sentenced on May 19.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fairlamb welcomes the plea today but says there is still more to be done on the investigation to ensure all those involved with the conspiracy and assisted Watkins will also be dealt with by the courts

He said: "Watkins has admitted his guilt to killing Craig Eade, which clearly is a significant outcome for the investigation. However, we will continue to investigate the circumstance which led to Craig's death.

"We would like to appeal to the public for any information which may help us and any piece of information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could be the key to what we are looking for."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 594 010317, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.