Man puts x-rated lolly in child's trick or treat bag

A family were left angered when a man put an x-rated lolly in a five-year-old girl's trick or treat bag.

The youngster was out knocking on doors in the Horden area for Halloween when she was given a penis-shaped Ann Summers lollipop.

Her family were left shocked, but police who investigated the incident said it was an honest mistake.

The schoolgirl was with her older sister knocking on doors in the County Durham village when the incident happened.

They were knocking on a stranger's door and a man answered going on to fill the little girl's bucket with sweets.

When he sister checked she found the adult-themed 'Cherry Willy Lolly' in among the goodies.

She said: "My sister said 'trick or treat' and he gave her some sweets from his stairs. I said thank you.

"We then smiled and went to walk off and he shouted something in his language so me and my sister turned to see what he wanted."

The sister said the little girl was waved back and the man gave her something else.

She said they smiled and walked off, but she was mortified to later discover the offending confectionery.

She said: "I looked at his house to see his lights off and him ignoring his door to any other children who knocked on his door. I felt sick and worried."

Inspector Lee Blakelock, from Durham Constabulary, said: "We have investigated the incident and can confirm it to be an innocent mistake.

"We do not believe anything sinister was meant by it and would like to reassure the community that there is no cause for alarm."