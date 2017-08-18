Man released without charge after Billingham firearms incidents

A man arrested in connection with two alleged firearms offences on Teesside has been released.

Officers appealed for witnesses after the two incidents in Billingham within a day of each other.

Two cars, one black and one white, were seen in the Low Grange area of Billingham at about 2.45pm on Tuesday. The occupants of these vehicles are believed to be known to each other.

While stationary on Windlestone Road, a male approached on a pedal cycle, produced a handgun and fired two shots at the black car, before riding away on his bike.

A second incident occurred after shots were discharged towards an unoccupied address on Hylton Road in Billingham at about 10.40pm on Wednesday.

No one was injured in either incident.

A 21-year- old man was arrested in connection with the incidents this morning but has now been released without charge.

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police Major Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org