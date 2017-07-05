Man remanded in custody after being charged in connection with Hartlepool shop robbery

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with an alleged robbery at a Hartlepool shop.

The 20-year-old was charged with robbery after the alleged incident at Lister News, on Lister Street, last Friday.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until a further court date is set.

