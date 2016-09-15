Man robbed and attacked in Hartlepool by gang of men on bikes

A man was surrounded by four men on bikes and assaulted as they took his phone and cash.

Police are appealing for information after the 43-year-old man was robbed in the area of Morton Street and Straker Street in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred on Bank Holiday Sunday at around 2.15pm when the victim was walking alone near a disused basketball court.

He was surrounded by four men on pedal bikes who then assaulted the victim and stole his iPhone 5c and money from his pocket.

After the attack the men made off in the direction of Derwent Street.

The first man is described as a white male, around 6ft 1in tall, of heavy build with short, brown hair and around 26 to 34 years old.

He was wearing a brown Adidas tracksuit top and New Balance trainers and was riding a black pedal bike.

The second man is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall and around 38-years-old.

He was of thin build with mousey brown hair, stubble and a moustache and he possibly walked with a limp.

He was wearing a black jumper and grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and was riding an orange frame mountain bike.

The third man is described as a white male, around 6ft 3“ tall, of scruffy appearance with fair, medium length hair and aged around 35-years-old.

The fourth man is described as a white man, around 5ft 6im tall, of scruffy appearance with short, black hair.

He is thought to be around 31-years-old and was wearing black clothing.

The victim suffered swelling and a cut to his eye and ear and he was treated at the One Life Centre in Hartlepool.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Detective Constable Simon Clark on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.