Man seriously injured and four arrested after incident in Hartlepool street

A man has suffered serious leg injuries in a Hartlepool street.

Police were called to reports of an incident in Maxwell Road just before 4.15am today.

Police are still at the scene in Maxwell Road.

On arrival a 21 year old man was found with serious injuries to both legs.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains, receiving treatment.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged incident – three men aged 29, 47 and 27 and a 23-year-old woman and they remain in custody awaiting questioning. Inquiries are ongoing today, with officers remaining at the scene.

Part of the road still remains sealed off. Within the police cordon is a house which has a smashed front wall.

It is understood the owners of the property have no connection to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or pass information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555