Man spotted walking naked along Sunderland seafront is an Internet hit

A naked man spotted strolling along Sunderland seafront has become an on-line sensation.

Steve Hutchinson spotted the mystery man this morning and shot some video on his phone.

The mystery man spotted walking along Sunderland seafront this morning

"I have got a boat over there, so I was across about 11am and I could not believe it," he said.

Quick-thinking Steve uploaded the shots to social media and was amazed by the reaction.

"I put it on Facebook and more than 3,000 people have shared it," said Steve, of Silksworth.

At first, Steve presumed the man must actually be dressed and only appear to be naked.

He doubled back to take a second look - and closer inspection revealed the truth.

"I was expecting him to have some kind of covering on, like maybe he was doing a charity walk, or something, but no," he said.

At least one passer-by walked within inches of the man . but remained entirely oblivious to his presence.

"There was a woman walking along, looking at her phone, and she walked straight past him without realising he was there," he said.

Steve, 37, is baffled as to how the man came to be strolling along the seafront.

"I don't know what he was doing it for."

He suspects the naked wanderer could have been the victim of a prank, but says he seemed to be in control of himself.

"He didn't look drunk," he said.

"He wasn't staggering about - he looked all there."