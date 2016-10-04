Man stamped on girlfriend in alleged attack, court told

A man has gone on trial accused of punching and stamping on his partner in an alleged vicious attack.

Paul Amerigo and his partner of two years enjoyed a night out in Hartlepool before his behaviour changed suddenly when they arrived home, Teesside Crown Court heard.

“They had been to the Catholic Club,” said Nigel Soppitt, prosecuting. “That went well so they decided to go into town, arriving at about 1am.

“Amerigo’s partner was tired by this time, and while she did order one drink she decided she wanted to go home before finishing it.

“Mr Amerigo seemed fine about that and the couple went home, arriving at about 2am.”

The court heard Amerigo was initially in good spirits.

“He was laughing and joking with the babysitters,” said Mr Soppitt. “But the night then took a bizarre turn when for no apparent reason Amerigo did a moonie - exposed his buttocks to the babysitters.

“They left, which left the couple alone in the house.

“It was then that Amerigo’s mood suddenly changed, he attacked his partner, punching her in the face which knocked her to the floor.

“He then stamped on her.

“She lost control of her bowels, so she was left lying on the floor in blood and excrement, losing all her dignity.

The court heard Amerigo told his partner: “Go and get a bath you scruffy cow.”

“The prosecution say those words are significant because they demonstrate the defendant’s state of mind and attitude,” said Mr Soppitt.

“The woman did have a bath, then saw an opportunity to leave the house which she did in her pyjamas,

“Amerigo followed her into the street, calling her back.

“He then went to his partner’s mother to fetch her, telling her her daughter had fallen over.

“Amerigo said he had been the victim of domestic violence.

“He later said the same thing when interviewed by the police, he was the victim, it was all her fault.”

Amerigo, 39, of York Road, Hartlepool, denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm on January 31.

He denies common assault on March 7 when he is alleged to have pushed his partner during an argument over who should have the television following the break-up of their relationship.

The trial is proceeding and is expected to last three days.