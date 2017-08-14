Man struck by van in hit-and-run crash

A search has been launched to trace a van and its driver after man was knocked down in a street.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a 42-year-old man was in collision with a blue Ford Transit van.

The incident happened at around 7.55pm on Friday as the man walked along Wynyard Road in Hartlepool, near to the Owton Manor Social Club.

Cleveland Police say the van did not stop at the scene following the collision.

The man was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information as to the driver of the van or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Pc Neil Cooper on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 143652.