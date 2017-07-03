Man suffers serious injuries in ‘prolonged assault’ in Hartlepool

A man was left with serious injuries after a ‘prolonged assault’ in Hartlepool early on Saturday morning.

Two men were arrested and released after the incident, which took place opposite Stranton Social Club.

Police say a 20-year-old was allegedly assaulted in the area known locally as the ‘bull ring’, which comprises Stockton Road, Elwick Road and Waldon Street.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “We are appealing for information on an alleged prolonged assault which is reported to have taken place in the area known locally as the bull ring, opposite Stranton Social Club in Hartlepool.

“A 20-year-old man has reported he was followed and verbally abused as he walked from near the One Life Centre at around 2am on Saturday, July 1, then assaulted in the bull ring which comprises Stockton Road, Elwick Road and Waldon Street.

“He was discovered by a concerned member of the public, who alerted police.

“The alleged victim underwent surgery for serious head and facial injuries at James Cook University Hospital and he remains in hospital recovering.

“Two men aged 17 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of assault and they have been released from custody with no bail conditions while inquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Philip Lamb of Hartlepool Volume Crime Team via the 101 number.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”