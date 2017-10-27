Man taken to hospital by air ambulance after collapsing on Hartlepool golf course

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition in hospital after collapsing on a Hartlepool golf course.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) were called to a golf course in Hartlepool around 3pm today after a man collapsed.
The man was treated at the scene emergency services before before being flown to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
He is believed to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
A Great North Air Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called to Hartlepool to assist the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) after a man collapsed on a golf course.
"The patient was assessed and treated by the GNAAS paramedic and doctor team before being flown to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for ongoing treatment."
