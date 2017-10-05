Man threatened to ‘cut victim’s eyes out’ during violent attack in Hartlepool, court told

A 48-year-old man has gone on trial accused of slashing one of twin brothers with a craft knife.

John Weegram, and three other unknown men, is alleged to have caused multiple injuries to John Carter.

Weegram is also accused of threatening to ‘do the same’ to Mr Carter’s twin brother, Kevin, in a bid to make him withdraw his statement to police.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard there was no known motive for the attack, which took place in broad daylight on a path in Hartlepool.

“A motive may emerge during the trial,” said Paul Reid, prosecuting. “But whether it does or not is irrelevant to the question of guilt.

“The parties were connected in that Weegram was in a relationship with Mr Carter’s sister.

“There were a series of texts and facebook message between Weegram and the Carters, the tenor of which was anger directed by Weegram towards Mr Carter.

“In the messages Weegram said he would ‘come after’ John Carter.

“Mr Carter said he would speak to Weegram, but he was concerned he might be armed, possibly with a gun.

“Weegram replied by saying he would be unarmed at any meeting.”

The court heard the two men agreed to meet on a path near a railway line in Hartlepool.

“Mr Carter arrived at the meeting in a car with others,” said Mr Reid. “He could see Weegram in shorts and a T-shirt, and formed the opinion he was not armed.

“As Mr Carter approached, Mr Weegram backed off towards a bin.

“Mr Carter was then attacked by Weegram and three other men.

“He retreated to the car, but it drove off before he was fully inside it, causing him to fall to the ground. Mr Carter was attacked on the ground by the four men, he was slashed many times with a craft knife by, the prosecution say, Weegram.

“Weegram was heard to say he would cut Mr Carter’s eyes out. Mr Carter suffered slash wounds to his face, arm, and hands, which needed hospital treatment.”

Weegram is alleged to have intimidated Kevin Carter during a phone call a few days later, the jury heard.

“The call was recorded by an app on Mr Carter’s phone,” said Mr Reid. “In the call, Weegram said he was not happy because John Carter could still see - a reference to the remark about cutting his eyes out.

“Weegram told Kevin Carter he would ‘get the same as his brother’ unless Mr Carter’s statements were withdrawn.”

Weegram, of Lowdale Lane, Hartlepool, denies wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on October 17 last year and witness intimidation on October 20.