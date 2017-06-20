Man towed to safety after boat suffers failure off Hartlepool coastline

A man was towed to safety after his boat suffered mechanical failure off the coast of Hartlepool last night.

Volunteers from Hartlepool RNLI were called out at 8.25pm after the 25ft angling boat developed the problem 11 miles from the town.

The vessel, with one person on board, was towed to Kafiga Landings, at the Headland.

A spokesman for Hartlepool RNLI said: "Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew were paged at 8.25pm on Monday to assist a 25ft angling boat with one person on board that had suffered mechanical failure 11 miles off Hartlepool.

"The all weather lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 8.40pm and were alongside the casualty at 9.15pm, where the vessel was taken under tow to Kafiga Landings at the Headland, arriving at 10.30pm.

"The all weather lifeboat then returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station and was made ready for service by 10.50pm."