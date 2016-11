A man received treatment by paramedics after a house fire in East Durham.

Emergency services were called to Ninth Street in Horden at 4.03am today.

Two fire crews from Peterlee and one from Wheatley Hill attended following reports the people may be trapped inside the property.

However, that turned out not to be the case and one male received treatment at the scene.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used to tackle the blaze.