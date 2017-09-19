Man wins fight to save his feet thanks to Hartlepool health team

Grateful Ian Gamble has paid tribute to the health team who battled to save his feet during his 20-year-long fight with diabetes.

The Tees Valley resident thanked staff at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust for their help which included treatment at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Ian, 62, has Type 2 diabetes which puts him at a much greater risk of developing problems with his feet due to the damage raised blood sugars can cause to sensation and circulation.

Since his diagnosis, he’s had appointments with doctors, nurses, podiatrists and dietitians, and now knows the risks and how to prevent any problems.

“It was 20 years ago when I started experiencing issues with my feet.

“I felt weak, I couldn’t stand up for long periods of time, my feet hurt and I had flu-type symptoms.

“I ended up at the clinic, had a urine sample and was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.”

Claire O’Malley, a trust high risk specialist podiatrist at the trust, said: “We urge people to keep an eye on their feet and see a specialist if they notice any problems.”