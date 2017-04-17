Man wounded in town centre assault

A man has been taken to hospital after an attack in Hartlepool town centre.

The emergency services were called to York Road at 3.37pm today after a disturbance.

A 36-year-old man sustained a wound to his arm and was treated initially by police before he was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Police have taped off an area outside the library as inquiries get under way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.