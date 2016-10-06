Manhunt after 'attempted murder' in County Durham

Detectives in County Durham have appealed to a man to hand himself after an alleged attempted murder.

An investigation is under way following an incident in the early hours of Monday, October 3, in the Forster Street area of Consett, in which a 25-year-old man suffered several stab wounds and was taken to the RVI in Newcastle. He has since been discharged and is recovering.

Graham Ross Clarke

Detectives are wanting to speak to Graham Ross Clarke in connection with this incident and are asking him to hand himself.

Detective Inspector Anna Phillips, leading the investigation, said: "We are currently unaware of Clarke’s exact whereabouts but believe he is in the local area.

"We would like to ask anyone who has information regarding his current location to contact us as soon as possible. We would ask the public not to approach Clarke and contact the police in the first instance.

"I would also like to remind the public that harbouring a fugitive is a criminal offence and we would urge anyone who is with Clarke to call us immediately."

Clarke, of anyone else with information to assist the enquiry team should, contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 22 of October 3.