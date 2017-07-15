Martin Ward to warm up for title at Summer Rumble

Martin Ward’s challenge for the European championship is back on in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool-trained star will take on title holder, Abigail Medina, at the Borough Hall on Saturday, September 30.

We’re happy to have the date and be at the best venue in boxing NEIL FANNAN

Ward will keep in shape for the big fight tomorrow when he boxes Harvey Hemsley at the annual Summer Rumble at the Stadium of Light.

The 29-year-old’s England v Spain showdown has been on, then off and now, thankfully, back on again AND at the home of North-East boxing.

Ward was first scheduled to challenge the 28-year-old, from Barcelona, at the Borough Hall on Friday in a show staged by his manager, Dave Garside.

However, the show was reluctantly called off after a leading promoter offered to host it on a televised show early next season.

But when that bill was delayed, Garside and associate, Neil Fannan, decided to put Ward v Medina back at its original venue.

“I’m over the moon it’s back at the Borough Hall and definitely on for September 30,” Fannan told SportMail.

“I really should have been looking to the fight being this Friday and I had already taken delivery of the tickets.

“But we moved it so Martin could benefit from a better financial deal on the other show.

“When we heard that was going to be delayed me and Dave booked the Borough Hall and put everything back in our own hands.

“The ironic thing is that had Martin fought Medina next week and won, he could be having a defence in September.

“We’re happy to have the date and be at the best venue in boxing.”

Fannan stablemate Peter Cope will also be showcased at the Headland venue, hopefully in an English title eliminator, or certainly a step towards it.

The 26-year-old, like Ward, will be in action at the Summer Rumble tomorrow.

He had been due to fight the revitalised Henry Janes, only for the in-form Welshman to withdraw.

Cope will now take on Lee Connelly at the Stadium of Light tomorrow over six rounds.

“Connelly’s in good nick and comes into the fight on the back of a good result in London,” said Fannan. “I think his style will suit Peter and I expect him to look good tomorrow.

“I’d like to get this fight out the way before I start talking about Peter at the Borough Hall – I always try to take one thing at a time.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Peter at the Stadium of Light and seeing the improvement he has made.”

Tickets are available at the main entrance at the ground tomorrow, with doors opening at 12.30pm with boxing starting at 1.30pm.