Mates get in saddle again

A group of friends are getting on their bikes once again for another great cause.

Members of South Durham Social Club, in Hartlepool, will saddle up for a challenging 155-mile cycle from Dunbar in Scotland on Friday.

John Crompton who died in a car crash in France along with children Morgan Lund and Evie-Lily

A family fun day is being organised for their triumphant return on Sunday.

The mates hope to raise at least £4,000 for two worthy causes.

They are Macmillan Cancer Support which was there for Dwane’s dad Kevin Douglas, who passed away recently aged 75.

Proceeds will also go to youngster Kyle Crompton who was injured in a devastating car crash in France in April last year.

The crash tragically claimed the lives of Kyle’s dad John Crompton and siblings Morgan Lund, nine, and daughter Evie-Lily Crompton, four,

Dwane said: “John was a good member of the Steelworks club and was a good friend to us all.

“Macmillan looked after my dad when he was ill so we decided to do it for Macmillan nurses.

“This will be our fifth ride. We have all done the last four rides together for Help For Heroes, the hospice, Dan Sullivan who had leukaemia and Poppy Wilkinson’s appeal.

“We are hoping to raise about £4,000.”

Along with Dwane the riders will be Carl Monsen, Billy Lloyd, Graham Moore from one of their main sponsors D&M Cables, Lee Douglas and Gary Roberts.

People are invited to the fun day at the social club in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, to welcome the lads home from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.

It will feature kids’ karaoke, bouncy castle, face painting, a barbecue, and tombola.

Singer Ashley Tweddle will provide entertainment on the night, plus raffles, bingo and football cards.

Dwane thanked their sponsors for their unstinting support. They are Monsen builders, Niramax, TIA Haulage, CBL Cables, Joe’s Skips and the Douglas Hotel.

Dwane said: “They are there for us every year.”