Maths genius set to star at lecture at Hartlepool school

A top scientist will be lecturing young people in Hartlepool as part of an annual event.

High Tunstall College of Science is planning its third STEM lecture to take place later this year.

High Tunstall College of Science head teacher, Mark Tilling.

Maths specialist, Marcus du Sautoy, will be the guest speaker at this year’s event, following in the footsteps of fertility specialist, Lord Robert Winston, who delivered the lecture last year.

Marcus is the Charles Simonyi Professor for the Public Understanding of Science and Professor of Mathematics at the University of Oxford.

He is also a Fellow of New College and a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2016.

The lecturer is in high demand as a keynote speaker and the Hartlepool school is delighted he will be taking part in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) event.

We are proud of being asked to lead on STEM in schools across Hartlepool Mark Tilling

event in October.

Mark Tilling, headteacher at High Tunstall, said: “This is another opportunity for the young people from the Tees Valley to hear from an internationally renowned speaker.

“We are proud of being asked to lead on STEM in schools across Hartlepool.”

High Tunstall is the first 11-16 school in the UK to gain the STEM Assured Award for its commitment to science, technology, engineering and maths. The college was also rated good in all areas by Ofsted in July 2016.

The STEM lecture will take place on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Borough Hall. The event is by invitation only and schools which attended the STEM lecture last year will be invited to the event.

Marcus is the author of numerous academic articles and books on mathematics. He has presented numerous radio and TV shows including a four part TV series for the BBC called The Story of Maths and writes regularly in national newspapers.

In 2004 Marcus du Sautoy was chosen by Esquire magazine as one of the 100 most influential people under 40 in Britain and in 2009 he was awarded the Royal Society’s Faraday Prize, the UK’s premier award for excellence in communicating science.

He received an OBE for services to science in the 2010 New Year’s Honours List.