Mayor opens all-weather bowling green in Billingham

Billingham Bowling Club is now home to the Tees Valley's first synthetic bowling green.

On Sunday, April 9, the Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees, Coun Maurice Perry opened the green located within the town’s John Whitehead Park which allows people to bowl seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year.

The project has been supported by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council with grants from Sport England and Impetus Environment Trust.

The Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees, Coun Perry, said: “I was delighted to officially open this fantastic new synthetic bowling green and I’m sure that it is going to be well used and enjoyed by a great number of people.

“It is another positive addition to John Whitehead Park which is already used by various community groups and is very popular with local residents.”

Coun Norma Wilburn, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s cabinet member for arts, leisure and culture, said: “The two existing greens, prior to the opening of this all-weather surface, were used to full capacity during the warmer months but had to be closed from mid-September to mid-April.

“This new surface means that people can enjoy a game at any time of year and this will help to sustain the future of the club and have a positive impact on those wishing to come and play, no matter what the weather, from across the borough.”

Mike Dixon, from Billingham Bowling Club, said: “Everyone involved in the club is delighted to see the new synthetic surface opened and we’re looking forward to using it and welcoming new members to do so as well.

“We are also hoping to add some lighting to allow bowling up to 9pm at night and we’re in the process of raising the funds to do that.

“We encourage men and women, young and old, new and experienced bowlers to come down and try out the sport if they want a new social environment or an opportunity to compete.”

The new bowling green complements a range of other improvements in John Whitehead Park that have been carried out by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council in partnership with Billingham Town Council.