Meet the fab five from Hartlepool who are set for the stage spotlight

A dance school owner was over the moon when five of her talented students landed roles in a stage production.

Kellyanne Stevens, who runs Danceworld by Kellyanne Stevens in Hartlepool, spoke out after her students gained places in a production at the Forum Theatre in Billingham.

I’m proud of them, and look forward to watching them. Their hard work has paid off and it’s all great experience for them Kellyanne Stevens

Kellyanne said: “These 5 girls have been successful in gaining a place to perform in Anne Dalton’s Production of Jane Eyre.”

Anne Dalton is an award winning writer and the production is planned for February next year.

For three of the girls, it will be a second chance for the spotlight in an Anne Dalton production.

Kellyanne explained: “They took part in A Christmas Carol in November last year.”

She added: “I’m proud of them, and look forward to watching them.

“Their hard work has paid off and it’s all great experience for them.”

The five who will star at the Forum next year are Georgia Thompson, Millie Ramsay, Libby Cox, Kaitlin Eglintine and Lissy Newbury

This has already been a great year for Danceworld.

In what has been a packed year for Danceworld, the school has staged only its second ever production.

The first was called Don’t Stop Believing in 2014 and Kellyanne described it as “the children’s first time on stage, the parents first time experiencing behind the scenes and my first time as a teacher taking full responsibility in directing the show.”

But it gave everyone involved a taste of bigger things to come.

It led to Danceworld students coming together for a fundraising drive to put together a show fund.

And that saw students carry out initiatives such as a sponsored walk at Hartlepool Marina.

The youngsters walked, danced, and sang their way to the top of the Seaton promenade and back again with lots of support from friends, parents and grandparents.

In another success, Danceworld students took exams this year where the results ranged from marks of 90 per cent ... going upwards from there! The youngest taking the tests was three and the oldest 12.

In another fundraising initiative, Danceworld raised £800 for Macmillan.

It came about after the dance school held a production called Don’t Stop Us Now, and Kellyanne said: “Proceeds from my show went towards charity. We had a raffle as well as ticket and programme sales.

“I can’t believe how much we raised. I wasn’t expecting that amount.”