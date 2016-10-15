Meet the Hartlepool charity team who have added to their skills

A dedicated team of people has secured awards to help with first aid at a Hartlepool charity.

Nine volunteers and staff members at Epilepsy Outlook gained ITC Level 2 awards in Emergency First Aid at Work.

A good team-building exercise and everyone feels more confident when they are volunteering. It has had a really positive effect on everyone and this is something that our volunteers can use when they are applying for jobs Jacqui Gettings

The day-long training helped them learn all about resuscitation, choking, shock and minor workplace incidents.

The delegation spent a day with SMB Training at Wharton Annexe in Hartlepool.

The qualification also gives people the lifesaving skills needed to help administer first aid before an ambulance is called.

Jacqui Gettings, the Operations Manager at Epilepsy Outlook, said “Having over 70 volunteers across three charity shops, and hundreds of customers daily, we feel it is essential that staff and volunteers have the confidence to know how to deal with any given situation.”

She said it was “good that we can use a local training centre which was really handy to get to.

“This was a good team-building exercise and everyone feels more confident when they are volunteering.

“It has had a really positive effect on everyone and this is something that our volunteers can use when they are applying for jobs.

“It is another qualification that the volunteers have when they are applying for jobs, and that they can add to their CVs. The benefits are many.”

Hartlepool has around 700 people who are living with epilepsy. Nearly 300 have uncontrolled epilepsy which is classed as the continued occurrence of an unacceptable quantity of seizures despite reasonable treatment.

Epilepsy Outlook moved in 2014 from York Road to just round the corner in The Arches, in Park Road.

It continues to run its two charity shops, in York Road and Oxford Road, as well as taking donations of furniture at Park Road.

Epilepsy Outlook holds classes each day from Monday to Friday with drop-in sessions on a Monday, art classes on Tuesdays and Fridays, a ‘Craft, Tea and Biscuits’ day on a Wednesday from 10am, and Thursday sessions where people can make greetings cards.

To volunteer, contact Jacqui on (01429) 297007.