Meet the Hartlepool ladies who keep raising huge sums for charity

Fundraising ladies are keeping up their fantastic efforts to support charity.

The Hartlepool-based Ladybirds group has given great support for worthy causes ever since the group was set up three years ago.

All smiles at the coffee morning.

The women have added another £1,600 to the total and indicated that there would be more to come thanks to events which are on the way later this year.

Ann Dixon, who is one of the Ladybird members, said: “We held our fourth Macmillan coffee morning on September 10 and although visitors were down on the previous years, we were delighted to raise £1,607.

“The majority of the money came from our raffle and the rest from the tombola, cakes, bottle stalls, and crafts.”

There was praise too for everyone who had helped the women to achieve their targets.

We can not thank enough all of the people and businesses that provided us with some great prizes. Without them we would not have been able to make such an incredible amount of money Ann Dixon

Ann added: “We can not thank enough all of the people and businesses that provided us with some great prizes. Without them we would not have been able to make such an incredible amount of money.”

But the Ladybirds are not resting on their fundraising laurels and there’s more to come within a matter of weeks.

Ann said: “We have another fashion show coming up with Matalan in November, in aid of Hartlepool & District Hospice.”

After that comes the Ladybirds Christmas party in December, which was already declared a sellout two months ago.

The new year promises to be just as busy for the group.

“We are looking forward to 2017 as we have lots of ideas already for raising as much as we can,” said Ann.

The Ladybirds is a group of women who first got together in 2013 to enjoy trips out, coffee mornings, and fashion shows.

They have already raised more than £10,000 for Hartlepool & District Hospice and Macmillan.

One of their donations came from ticket sales at their Christmas party last year at West Hartlepool Rugby Club where they also held a raffle.

Other events have included a fashion show where money was raised from ticket sales, a raffle and tombola.