Meet the kind-hearted volunteer helping people from Hartlepool to find jobs

A kind-hearted volunteer has been hailed after helping nine Hartlepool job-seekers find work in a matter of months.

Anne Parkinson launched a jobs club in February, offering free advice and support to help people in the town find jobs.

The Rift House Jobs Club has proved to be a major success, helping people from a range of backgrounds.

The youngest client Anne has helped find work was a 19-year-old student seeking a summer club, and the oldest was aged 61.

She has found work for people in factories, the care centre and retail.

It is a role she finds extremely rewarding.

Anne said: “I am loving every minute of my volunteering work and it gives me great satisfaction that I am helping people to find work.

“I give a lot of help to people constructing a CV and then place it on relevant job websites.

“A lot of the people who come in for help just need someone to steer them in the right direction and give them a bit of support.”

Anne’s clients stay in touch with her even if they have found a job, with the volunteer determined to continue helping them if she can.

She added: “Once I determine the type of work people are seeking, I will sometimes target individual organisations to see if there are any opportunities available.

“Even if I help local people to find employment I will keep in touch with them to track their progress and see if I can help them further.”

Three councillors have helped to fund the volunteer project through their council ward budgets.

Coun Stephen Akers-Belcher, Coun Marjorie James and Coun Allan Barclay have all given a helping hand.

Coun Akers-Belcher said: “Anne works incredibly hard in her volunteering role providing fantastic support and help to get local people into jobs.

“Already, there are a number of success stories and I am sure she will help many others find work in the future.”

Anyone living in Hartlepool is eligible to join the scheme.

More details are available by calling Anne on 01429 280625 or by email to: anneparkinson59@outlook.com