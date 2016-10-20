Memorial match for Hartlepool teen Rhys achieves its goal

A football-mad teenager was remembered at a memorial match played in his honour.

Friends, family and former teachers of Rhys Hewitt got together for the second annual memorial match.

Rhys Hewitt

It was held at Rhys’s old school English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Catcote Road.

A minute’s silence and applause was held before kick off.

It was played between a English Martyrs XI side and Hartlepool Youth FC, who Rhys played for.

Rhys, 14, was killed two years ago this month after he was hit by a car while crossing the road outside the Stagecoach depot on Brenda Road, in Hartlepool.

It is a good way to remember him Jack Lithgoe, friend

The game was organised by Rhys’s family, including parents Marty Hewitt and Jan Bushnall, teacher Mark Blackwood and close friend Jack Lithgoe.

Jack, 17, said: “It was the second one we have done and we got a good turnout.

“Lots of people came; family, friends and some of the teachers from English Martyrs.

“We did it to keep Rhys’s memory going. It is a good way to remember him.”

Rhys's surname Hewitt featured on th eback of each shirt

A dug-out built beside the football pitch as a lasting memorial was unveiled at last year’s inaugural match.

It features personalised bricks with names and messages from loved ones and was constructed by Gus Robinson Developments Ltd, with assistance from other local firms including Acorn Landscapes, Ian Bond Brickwork & Stonework, Steven McConnell Roofing and JT Atkinson.