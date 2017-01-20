Messages of support as battling Bradley Lowery fights tough treatment

People have been leaving heartfelt wishes for little Bradley Lowery as he fights on during his latest bout of treatment.

The five-year-old Blackhall boy has started the pioneering antibody treatment, as he battles neuroblastoma.

Bradley Lowery

Bradley’s mum Gemma shared a photo via the Bradley Lowery’s fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page earlier this showing her son as he began the treatment and told of how he had been in extreme pain, had a bad night and could not sleep.

Then after being gripped by agony, Gemma shared a further image showing Bradley’s face breaking into a smile as his doctors get his pain under control.

She said: “Just thought I would share this photo with you lovely people as I didn’t want to wait.

“In true Brad style he is now knocking out some lovely smiles. The pain meds have well and truly kicked in.

“Not sure how long this will last, but I’m over the moon to see this beautiful face again.”

Scores of get well soon messages have been sent to the family as they stay by Bradley’s bedside.

Sheena Smurthwaite wrote: “Or bless him keep smiling Bradley big hugs.”

Sarah Parke commented: “Bless keep smiling little Man Ur so brave and keeping fighting ur parents must be so proud xxxx.”

June Martin stated: “Keep going little lad you so so brave get well soon xxxxxx.”

Jennifer Hall commented: “Bradlley is such a courageous boy !!! His smile just the best xx.”

Kathleen Foster said: “Just love this little boy and his infectious SMILE. keep fighting gorgeous xxx.”

Christine Griffiths wrote: “Gorgeous boy keep strong little man thoughts and prayers to you and your lovely family.”

Lynne Sanderson said: “Gorgeous little boy. Love to you all xx.”

Brenda Porter commented: “God bless you little man who seems to have the strength of a lion I pray to god you win your battle x.”

It comes as a team of Sunderland supporters will take on their Newcastle counterparts in a game in Washington on Sunday.

The match, which is being staged at Southern Area Fields in Rickleton, will see proceeds go towards Bradley’s appeal and also help young Magpies fan Frankie Sherwood, who like Bradley has deadly neuroblastoma, and the family of little Hope-Louise Feeney, who also suffers from the same childhood cancer.