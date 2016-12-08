Messages of support for family of Bradley Lowery flood in as devastating news is revealed

Messages of support are flooding in from across the region for the family of little Bradley Lowery as they are given the news they had been dreading to hear.

The five-year-old's parents have been told by doctors they only have limited time left with the youngster after recent scans show the cancer he has been fighting, is growing.

Bradley, from Blackhall has been undergoing gruelling treatment since the New Year when consultants discovered the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

The devastating news was broken last night by his mum Gemma who told how the family have been given three options - but none would help the little boy who has captured the hearts of so many across the region to survive.

Speaking last night Gemma said: " “I honestly have no words to how heartbroken I am right now. “I really don’t know how I’m going to make a decision either to take my baby home and have a couple of months with him or put him through more gruelling treatment that could leave him fighting for his life and to have the same outcome.”

Last night, readers took to social media to send messages of support to the family.

Tracy Oliver wrote: "As a parent I can't even imagine what your going through if love alone could have made him better then he would be all cured my thoughts prayers and love are with you all ... Bradley you have touched us all and you have taught us all a lesson as to what is important in life... your smile is contiguous as is your strength and bravery god bless you."

Zed Hussain posted: "I am heartbroken for you all and don't know what to say apart from l am thinking of you. From a mother who lost her son to Neuroblastoma 17 years ago. Cherish every moment xxxx"

Fiona Thomas said: "Lost for words,heartbreaking such a brave little boy and strong family. As a parent myself i can only imagine how devestated angry and just a huge mixture of emotions you must all be feeling. Thinking of you all and sending love. Which ever direction you take i hope you enjoy the precious time you have and that its filled with laughter love smiles cuddles and memories . Cherish every second xx"

Nicola Morgan posted: "Awful, awful news life is so unfair! that poor boy has been through more than most people go through in a lifetime and yet you get the scum of the earth still breathing , but its always the same unfortunately,

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to lil bradley his parents, family and friends at this heartbreaking time."

Scott Collin said: "It's all just terrible, how can you make sense of a life with three horrid alternatives. They should be making choices of where to go on holiday or what colour to paint his bedroom, not this. It's just so so sad, thoughts and prayers to all concerned."

The family have stressed the £700,000-plus raised so far as part of a campaign to fund the specialist treatment for Bradley in America will still go to help others if he cannot be given the care.