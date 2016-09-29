Met Office issues severe weather warming of gale force winds in the North East

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning due to high winds in the North East this morning.

A yellow warning has been issued until 1pm this afternoon, with gusts of 50 to 60mph said to be likely in many areas of the North East and Scotland.

Today's weather is described as 'very windy, with sunshine and a few showers'.

But it is not all doom and gloom as a windy start, with gales in exposed areas, will develop into largely dry weather, with sunny spell, although there will be the odd localised heavy shower in the afternoon.

Winds will gradually ease through the afternoon but it will remain breezy, with a maximum temperature of 16 °C.

Tonight will see winds continue to ease, and most places will remain dry with clear spells and a minimum Temperature 6 °C.

Further afield, the north of Scotland will see the strongest winds with gusts of up to 75mph.