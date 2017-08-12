Middlesbrough hopes to be flying high after airport sponsorship deal.

A football club is hoping to be flying high after agreeing a sponsorship deal with Durham Tees Valley Airport.

Middlesbrough Football Club's shirts will have the airport's logo and name on the back, starting with this weekend’s home game with Sheffield United.

Airport Chief Executive Steve Gill said: “We have had a close relationship with the Boro for many years, for example with travel to away fixtures, supporting other teams arriving for

games at the Riverside, and personal travel for players.

"Earlier this year we agreed a partnership to promote to fans and families the airport’s connections across the world and now we are further strengthening our links with the club through the shirt sponsorship which will significantly enhance the airport profile."

He said the deal came "at a significant time for the airport."

He said Durham Tees Valley had just announced the arrival of a new airline to the airport, Loganair and it will be operating flights to Aberdeen and Norwich from October with the prospect of further developments in the months ahead.

Mr Gill said further developments would include the completion of "a significant investment in enhancing terminal facilities, including extensive remodelling of the departure lounge, free unlimited Wi-Fi, and improved retail services under a new ‘Xpress’ brand.”

Boro's Head of Partnerships Lee Fryett said: “We are delighted to announce that Durham Tees Valley Airport will now become the Club’s exclusive Official Airport Partner. The agreement will see the DTVA logo feature on the back of the first team’s home shirts for the 2017/18 season.

“After working with Durham Tees Valley Airport for the second half of last season we have struck up a close working relationship with them and are thrilled to be able to support the promotion of our local airport, in particular the new routes and global connectivity it offers”